Monsoon Reaches Indian Mainland, IMD Officially Declares Onset Over Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Commuters on a road amid rainfall, in Thiruvananthapuram, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Cyclone 'Biparjoy' over the Arabian Sea has rapidly intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, with meteorologists predicting a "mild" monsoon onset over Kerala. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_07_2023_000132B)

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department on Thursday officially declared the arrival of monsoon in Kerala. In a statement on Thursday, the IMD said, “The southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala today, June 8.”

According to the MeT office, there has been widespread rainfall over Kerala during past 24 hours. Considering all the above certified conditions, the southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala against the normal date of June 1.

“The monsoon has advanced into remaining parts of south Arabian Sea and some parts of central Arabian Sea, entire Lakshadweep area, most parts of Kerala, most parts of south Tamil Nadu, remaining parts of Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar and some more parts of southwest, central and northeast Bay of Bengal today,” it added.

As per the IMD forecast, heavy rains accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with a speed reaching 40 km per hour are likely to lash isolated places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts today.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert

IMD has placed Pathanamthitta under yellow alert for the next three days, a report in onmanorama.com said.

June 8: Alappuzha, Ernakulam

June 9: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha

June 10: Pathanamthitta, Idukki

Earlier the weather department predicted slight delay in the onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala and said that it was expected to arrive by June 4. The southwest monsoon normally sets in over Kerala on June 1, with a standard deviation of about 7 days.

“This year, the southwest monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to be slightly delayed. The monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to be on June 4 with a model error of 4 days,” the Met office said in a statement.

The IMD said the cloud mass is more organised and concentrated over the southeast Arabian Sea due to the formation of a low-pressure area and there has been some reduction of clouds off the Kerala coast.

The formation and intensification of this system and its near-northward movement are likely to critically influence the advance of the southwest monsoon towards the Kerala coast, it said.

Skymet had earlier predicted the monsoon onset over Kerala on June 7 with an error margin of three days.

“The southwest monsoon is likely to arrive within this bracket. Onset criteria require stipulated rainfall on two consecutive days over Lakshadweep, Kerala and coastal Karnataka. Accordingly, the spread and intensity of rainfall may match these requirements on June 8 or June 9. However, the onset of the annual event may not be loud and sound. It may only make a meek and mild entry to start with,” the private weather forecasting agency said.

