Weather Update: Yellow Alert Issued For Rains In THIS State, Light Downpours Expected in Delhi-NCR

The department also added that the state is likely to see the beginning of a wet spell today which will continue till Saturday.

Jammu: Pedestrians cross a road amid rain in Jammu, Friday, March 31, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_31_2023_000070B)

Shimla: The Weather Department of Shimla on Wednesday issued a ‘yellow warning’ for thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places across Himachal Pradesh. The department also added that the state is likely to see the beginning of a wet spell today which will continue till Saturday. During the spell, areas in the low and mid hills are expected to receive light to moderate rain and snowfall, the weather department said.

Anticipating damage to standing crops, fruit-bearing plants, and seedlings, the Indian Meteorological Department has advised farmers to make adequate arrangements and reschedule the spraying of insecticides.

On Tuesday, no significant change was recorded in the minimum and maximum temperatures across the state. Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district was coldest at night, recording a low of 3.4 degrees Celsius, IMD data showed.

During the pre-monsoon season from March 1 to May 16, Himachal Pradesh received 223.4 mm of rain against a normal of 214 mm, an excess of four per cent.

Delhi Weather Update:

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a dust storm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over the adjoining areas of many places of Delhi and NCR today. The maximum and minimum temperatures in the city are likely to hover around 30 and 25 degrees Celsius.

“Thunderstorm/ Dust storm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, North Delhi, North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi, West Delhi, Central-Delhi, East Delhi and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula) Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda (Haryana) Baraut, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad (UP),” IMD said in a Tweet.

“Light to moderate intensity intermittent rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Adampur, Hissar, Hansi, Meham (Haryana) during next 2 hours,” it added further.

According to the forecast for Delhi for the next seven days, it is expected that the capital city will also receive light rain on Thursday, May 18.

