New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday informed that the temperature in North India including Delhi and Haryana is likely to come down to 12-13°C by November 1 or 2. IMD’s scientist RK Jenamani said that Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh may see rain and snowfall, and Delhi is likely to witness cloudy weather on November 2 and 3.Also Read - Punjab Bans Manufacturing, Sale of Firecrackers Ahead of Diwali; Issues New Timing For Green Crackers | Details Here

“This monsoon season, Safdarjung in Delhi recorded the second-highest rainfall in the last 121 years. Delhi witnessed a very active monsoon this year,” the scientist said to ANI. Also Read - Four Dead After Massive Fire Engulfs Building in Delhi's Old Seemapuri Area

Earlier, reports had suggested that temperatures in India are expected to fall to as low as 3 degrees in some northern areas in January and February due to the La Nina pattern. The southwest monsoon withdrew from the entire country on Monday, making it the seventh-most delayed retreat since 1975, according to the IMD. Also Read - Delhi Experiences Second-Highest Annual Rainfall in 121 Years Since 1933