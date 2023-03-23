Home

Weather Update: Delhi May Witness Rain Today. Check IMD’s State-Wise Weather Forecast

India Weather Update Today: The weather in the national capital is likely to change in the coming days with the temperature hovering between 25-30 degrees. In this regard, the IMD has issued a yellow alert in the national capital and predicted rainfall on Thursday and Friday.

The IMD in an official statement predicted a fresh spell of rain, hailstorm, and thunderstorm in northwest India from March 23 to 25 under the influence of another strong western disturbance.

Delhi Weather Forecast

The IMD said the national capital may witness thunderstorms and light rain on Friday and added that cloudy skies over the next six to seven days are predicted to keep the maximum temperature below the 30-degree mark in the capital.

Weather In North India

The weather condition in north India has changed, causing abrupt hailstorms, snowfall, and non-stop rainfall. Some areas of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand received a mild spell of snow with Kadhrala and Gondla receiving 3 cm and 1 cm of snow on Wednesday.

The MeT office has issued an orange alert on March 24 in six districts of Himachal, these include Una, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Solan and a yellow warning for the same in the remaining six districts of the state. The weather office has also predicted a wet spell in the region till 28 March.

Snowfall in Badrinath, Kedarnath

In the meantime, snowfall has also been recorded in the higher hills of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Auli, Gangotri, Yamunotri, Munsiyari, and Dharchula while the lower areas witnessed rain and hail.

On March 23, the weather condition in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and West Rajasthan are likely to be affected.

On March 24, the weather condition in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh are also likely to be affected, as per IMD.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.