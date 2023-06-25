Home

Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Delhi, Predicts Heavy Rainfall in These States | Details Here

IMD has predicted fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm & lightning over Northeast and adjoining East India, during next 5 days.

IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi, orange for Ratnagiri:

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an orange alert for Maharashtra’s Raigad and Ratnagiri. The weather department has also sounded a yellow alert for Palghar, Mumbai, Thane, and the national capital Delhi and its adjoining areas after heavy rainfall lashed parts of the above-mentioned regions.

Heavy rains lashed the national capital Delhi, Ghaziabad Noida and its adjoining areas including Gurugram, in the early hours of Sunday. The downpour brought down the soaring temperature, bringing some respite from the scorching heat. The IMD also issued a yellow alert for June 25-27 in Delhi as light to moderate rainfall is expected.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange alert for Maharashtra’s Raigad and Ratnagiri

Weather Department sounded a yellow alert for Palghar, Mumbai, Thane, and the national capital Delhi and its adjoining areas

Heavy rains lashed in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram in the early hours of Sunday

On Saturday, Mumbai and its suburbs received heavy rainfall.

Water-logging at various places was reported in Mumbai, affecting vehicular movement on some roads

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai city received 104 mm of rain and eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 123 mm and 139 mm of rain respectively in the last 24 hours.

Earlier on Saturday, Andheri subway in Mumbai was closed for vehicular movements.

Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorms & lightning is very likely over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra from June 25 to June 28

Isolated Heavy to very Heavy rainfall is likely over Konkan & Goa and Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the same period.

Southern states of India except Tamil Nadu are likely to receive light to moderate, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorms & lightning during the next 5 days.

According to IMD, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over South Interior Karnataka on June 25-6 and Kerala & Mahe on June 27.

IMD has predicted fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm & lightning over Northeast and adjoining East India, during next 5 days.

“Isolated heavy rainfall also likely over Gangetic West Bengal on 25th; Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 25th -28th and Arunachal Pradesh on 28th June,” stated IMD.

