Cold Wave Likely To Subside After 24 Hours, Dense Fog to Continue in These States. Read Full IMD Forecast

Earlier in the day, Delhi recorded a cold wave with the minimum temperature at Ayanagar in southwest Delhi plunging to a numbing 1.8 degrees Celsius.

The IMD also predicted that in the next 24 hours, dense to very dense fog conditions will be persistent over many parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

Cold Wave latest News Today: As several parts of North India are reeling under severe cold wave and dense fog, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that cold wave and weather conditions over northwest India are likely to subside after 24 hours.

The IMD also predicted that in the next 24 hours, dense to very dense fog conditions will be persistent over many parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. However, the intensity and distribution may decrease thereafter, the IMD added.

Apart from this, the IMD said light to moderate rainfall and snowfall likely over western Himalayan region during 7-9 January, citing western disturbance trough in middle tropospheric westerly winds along the region.

The IMD said light to moderate rainfall and snowfall are most likely over western Himalayan region during 10-13 January and light isolated rainfall over adjoining plains during 11-13 January, said the weather department.

Earlier in the day, Delhi recorded a cold wave for a second day on the trot with the minimum temperature at Ayanagar in southwest Delhi plunging to a numbing 1.8 degrees Celsius.

A dense layer of fog persisted over northwest India, and adjoining central and eastern parts of the country, hitting road and rail traffic movement.

At least 26 trains were delayed by one to 10 hours due to the foggy weather, a Railways spokesperson said.

The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, logged a minimum temperature of four degrees Celsius against three degrees Celsius on Thursday, 4.4 degrees on Wednesday and 8.5 degrees on Tuesday.

The weather stations at Lodhi Road, Ayanagar and Ridge in Delhi recorded minimum temperatures of 3.8 degrees Celsius, 1.8 degrees and 3.3 degrees, respectively.