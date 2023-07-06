Home

News

India

IMD Issues Orange Alert For Mumbai, Heavy Rains Cause Water Logging In Delhi | 10 Updates

IMD Issues Orange Alert For Mumbai, Heavy Rains Cause Water Logging In Delhi | 10 Updates

All Schools and Colleges in Goa were closed on Thursday because of the incessant rainfall in the state. The IMD has issued Heavy rainfall alert for the state on July 6.

IMD Weather Update

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Mumbai, indicating the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall. The weather department has also issued a ‘Red’ alert for Raigarh. Owing to the predictions made by the weather officials, the use of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) was restricted around Sion on Thursday morning.

Trending Now

Raigad district has already received significant rainfall, with 459 mm recorded, accounting for 70 percent of the average rainfall for June. In July, the district has received 708.4 mm, which is 22.5 percent of the average annual rainfall (3,148 mm) so far.

You may like to read

Weather Update: All You Need to Know

All Schools and Colleges in Goa were closed on Thursday because of the incessant rainfall in the state. The IMD has issued Heavy rainfall alert for the state on July 6. Ahmedabad IMD director Manorama Mohanty said. “For the next five days in the entire Gujarat, there are chances of rainfall in most places. The entire state will receive rainfall, but there can be heavy to very heavy rainfall in some places. For the next five days, there are chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the Gujarat region and Saurashtra Kutch region…Mostly, all the districts will receive rain…There are chances of Ahmedabad receiving heavy rainfall in the next 5 days” The Kakkad River overflowed and entered residential areas in the Kannur city due to heavy rainfall in Kerala. Rains continued to lash several parts of Kerala on Thursday, affecting normal life as schools declared holiday in many districts and hundreds were displaced from their homes The IMD has predicted “generally cloudy sky” with possibility of light to moderate rain/thundershowers in Delhi on Thursday Raigad and Ratnagiri in Maharashtra are likely to receive very heavy rainfall on Thursday. Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Sindhudurg, Pune are among other districts which are on orange alert and expects “extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas An orange alert is in place for coastal Karnataka with a forecast that Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts will receive heavy rainfall till July 8. Several parts of Punjab received heavy rains on Wednesday. PTI reported that a man was killed and three people were injured following the collapse of a factory shed near Dehlon area. Heavy rains lashed Gurugram, leading to waterlogging in many parts of the city.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES