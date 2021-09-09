New Delhi: Parts of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and other neighbouring areas will receive light rain for the next few hours, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. “Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi and NCR (Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indrapuram, Noida, Greater Noida,) during next 2 hours,” read the latest bulletin for the region issued at 1:45 PM today.Also Read - Security Guards in Noida’s Housing Society Mercilessly Thrash Resident With Lathis | Video Goes Viral

09-09-2021; 1345 IST; Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adj. areas of isolated places of Delhi and NCR (Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indrapuram, Noida, Greater Noida, Chhapraula) Gohana, Siwani, Mehem, Jhajjar (Haryana) Bhiwari (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/J5e9IaTVPY — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 9, 2021

The weather department predicted rain in isolated places of Delhi, including Jafarpur, Shahadra, while Noida, Greater Noida, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indrapura and Chhapraula in the NCR area. The IMD also predicted rain in Gohana, Rohtak, Narnaul in Haryana, Modinagar in UP, and Bhiwari in Rajasthan.

The MEt department has predicted a “generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain” for the next four days in the national capital region.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 33.7 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, normal for this time of the year, the IMD said. The minimum temperature recorded earlier in the day by the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for Delhi, had settled at 26 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal.