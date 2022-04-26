Jaipur: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heatwave conditions in several parts of India – from Maharashtra to Odisha and West Bengal to Rajasthan over the next few days. The IMD in its bulletin said gradual rise in maximum temperature by 2-3 degrees in northwest India and by 2-4 degrees in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh is very likely during the next three-four days. It has also warned of severe heat wave from Tuesday to Friday in Eastern and Western belts of Rajasthan.Also Read - Delhi Weather Update: Brace For More Heatwave as Mercury Back in 40s in Capital; Yellow Alert Issued

As per IMD definition, a heat wave is when the temperature of any place crosses 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, 37 degrees in coastal areas, and 30 degrees in the hills. Another criterion used by the IMD to declare a heat wave is when temperature of a given place touches/crosses the 45 degrees Celsius mark and after 47 degrees Celsius, it is a severe heat wave.

Check the weather forecast of states/UTs here:

Delhi weather update:

Delhi on Tuesday recorded a minimum temperature of 24.9 degrees Celsius, one notch above the normal, according to the India Meteorological Department. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 42 degrees Celsius. According to the weather department, the relative humidity in the city at 8.30 am was 37 per cent.

The IMD has predicted that heatwave conditions are unlikely in Delhi for the next three days. A yellow alert warning has been issued for a heatwave spell in the national capital starting April 28.

Rajasthan weather update:

Cities like Bharatpur, Jhunjhunu, Karauli will be affected the most in Eastern Rajasthan, those including Barmer, Jodhpur, Churu and Jaisalmer shall be affected by heat wave in western Rajasthan. Meanwhile, the temperature in the last 24 hours remained above normal in the different parts of Rajasthan with almost all districts touching and crossing the 40 degree-mark in all divisions.

Barmer in western Rajasthan recorded a maximum temperature of 43.9 degrees Celsius, while Dungarpur in eastern Rajasthan had 43.2 degrees, Jaisalmer — 43.4, Banswara and Churu recorded 43 degrees each, Bundi — 42.8 and Bikaner registered 43.2 degrees.

Odisha weather update:

Odisha has suspended classes of all schools for five days from today (April 26) in view of the blistering heat. The heatwave was witnessed in Cuttack, Khurda, Angul, Subarnapur, Boudh and Nayagarh districts on Monday, the Met office said, as per PTI.

Punjab/Haryana weather update:

Many parts of Haryana and Punjab were gripped by a severe heatwave on Monday. In Haryana, Gurugram recorded a temperature of 42.4 degrees Celsius, while in Punjab, Patiala logged a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

Jharkhand weather update:

Three districts of Jharkhand— West Singhbhum, Koderma and Giridih— on Monday reeled under severe heatwave conditions after a brief respite and the condition is expected to spread to six other districts of the state within three days, the IMD said.

Heatwave is likely to grip Ranchi, Bokaro, East Singbhum, Garhwa, Palamu and Chatra by April 28. However, there is a possibility of rain from April 29, the weather department added.

Gujarat weather update:

Heat wave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Gujarat the next five days, the IMD said in a forecast on April 23. Severe heat wave conditions were observed in isolated pockets over Saurashtra and Kutch while heat wave conditions were observed over other parts of Gujarat, it added.

On Tuesday, the met department has warned of thunderstorm/light rain/lightning/dust storm / sudden strong winds (Expected wind speed 30- 40 kilometers per hour starting at 2 p.m. which shall remain for next two to three hours) in Jaipur (North), Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Alwar, Bharatpur districts and nearby areas.

