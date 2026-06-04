Weather Update Today, 04 June 2026: Will it rain in Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram? IMD predicts downpours in THESE states, issues Orange alert

Kerala receives the first monsoon showers around June 1, marking the official start of India's four-month southwest monsoon season.

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Will it rain in Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram? (PTI)

New Delhi: The southwest monsoon is set to enter Kerala, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting very heavy rainfall across the state over the next few days. The officials have placed several districts under orange alert as weather conditions become increasingly favorable for the monsoon’s advance. Residents of Delhi-NCR can also expect relief from the summer heat, with light rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds forecast through Friday. While Kerala is preparing for the official arrival of the southwest monsoon, Delhi-NCR is likely to see repeated spells of rain, thunderstorms, and cooler-than-normal temperatures.

According to the IMD, “Conditions are favourable for further advance of the southwest monsoon into some more parts of the southwest and southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep Islands, and some parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu around June 4.”

ALSO READ: Telangana Weather: IMD predicts rain, monsoon expected by June 10-13

Weather Update Today: Here are some of the key details

After a brief delay, the IMD has said that the southwest monsoon is expected to arrive over Kerala around June 4.

Kerala receives the first monsoon showers around June 1, marking the official start of India’s four-month southwest monsoon season.

The IMD has warned of very heavy rainfall between June 2 and June 5, issuing orange alerts for several districts.

The warning comes as widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds are expected across Kerala through June 6.

Delhi-NCR Weather Update:

Delhi-NCR is likely to experience a series of rain-bearing weather systems over the next three days. The IMD forecast indicates partly cloudy to generally cloudy skies along with intermittent rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds.

June 4 Forecast

According to the IMD, the weather conditions in Delhi-NCR are expected to become more active with:

Light rain spells

Thunderstorms and lightning

Dust storms in some areas

Strong winds reaching 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph

Temperatures are expected to remain below normal despite the humid conditions.

IMD Predicts Below-Normal Rainfall This Year

The IMD, in its latest weather bulletin, revised the forecast. The weather department has now projected rainfall at 90 percent of the Long Period Average (LPA). The department said India is expected to receive around 90 percent of normal monsoon rainfall during 2026. The LPA refers to the average rainfall recorded over a long period, usually 30 to 50 years. Based on data from 1971 to 2020, the country’s seasonal rainfall LPA stands at 87 cm.

If seasonal rainfall falls below 90 percent of the LPA, it is categorized as “deficient” by the IMD.