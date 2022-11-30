Minimum Temperature Likely To Drop To 7 Degrees In These States In Next Four Days

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) said minimum temperatures are likely to drop in Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand in the next 4-5 days.

Latest weather updates: Minimum temperature to drop down to 7 degrees in some states.

New Delhi: The Winter season has spread its wings in northern India. As December kicks in, temperature is likely to drop down to 7-9ﾟC in most parts of north India. The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that minimum temperatures are likely to drop in states like Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand in the next 4-5 days.

SEE FULL FORECAST HERE:

As winters are settling in on the Indian sub-continent, the Indian metrological department has said that the minimum temperatures are likely to be in the range of 7-9ﾟC over Northwest and Central India during next 4-5 days. Rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3ﾟC very likely over Maharashtra after 24 hours for subsequent 2-3 days.

RAINFALL IN INDIAN PENINSULA

The weather agency informed that a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over south Andaman Sea around 5 December. The IMD informed that owing to a cyclonic circulation that is likely to emerge over south Andaman Sea, the low pressure area will form within the next 24 hours.

Increased rainfall activity has been predicted over Andaman and Nicobar Islands with isolated heavy falls from 5 December

Further, moderate rainfall has also been predicted over Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep during next 4-5 days

AIR QUALITY IN DELHI IN VERY POOR CATEGORY

The onset of winter and deteriorated air quality meant that the national capital was seen covered in a layer of smog this morning. The Lodhi Road and Akshardham area were reported to have visible smoke and fog.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded at 332, which comes under the ‘very poor’ category this morning as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) records.

In its latest forecast, the SAFAR recorded the quality of air in Dhirpur as ‘severe’ as the AQI here reached 460. Noida, also saw the air quality in the ‘severe’ category as the AQI rose to 438 today.

Meanwhile, Lodhi Road and Mathura Road also experienced ‘very poor’ air quality with AQI at 306 and 344, respectively.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.