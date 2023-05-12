Home

Cyclone ‘Mocha’ Intensifies Into Severe Cyclonic Storm, 200 NDRF Personnel On Ground In Bengal

The cyclone's name ‘Mocha’ is suggested by Yemen and was named after the Red Sea port city which is known to have introduced coffee to the world.

**EDS: SATELLITE IMAGE VIA IMD** New Delhi: Satellite image taken between 02:30 pm to 02:56 pm shows the location of Cyclone Mocha, in the Bay of Bengal, Thursday, May 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department has said that Cyclone ‘Mocha’ over southeast, adjoining central Bay of Bengal has intensified into very severe cyclonic storm on Friday. The weather department stated that ‘Mocha’ moved northwards with a speed of 09 kmph during past six hours and intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm.

“The SCS “Mocha” intensified into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, lay centered at 0530 hours IST of 12th May 2023 over Central adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal near lat 13.2N & long 88.1E, about 520 km west-northwest of Port Blair.,” IMD said.

Mocha is expected to have maximum sustained wind speed of 150-160 kmph gusting to 175 kmph.

The SCS “Mocha” intensified into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, lay centered at 0530 hours IST of 12th May 2023 over Central adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal near lat 13.2N & long 88.1E, about 520 km west-northwest of Port Blair. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 12, 2023

The cyclone’s name ‘Mocha’ is suggested by Yemen and was named after the Red Sea port city which is known to have introduced coffee to the world.

In view of the cyclone, eight teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in West Bengal’s Digha. “Cyclone Mocha will convert into a severe storm on May 12 and a very severe cyclone on May 14, as per the predictions,” said Gurminder Singh, Commandant, 2nd Battalion, NDRF. He added that 200 rescuers of NDRF have been deployed on the ground and 100 rescuers are on standby.

