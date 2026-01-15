Delhi Pollution: Air quality remains ‘very poor’, city feels near-zero temperature, IMD issues yellow alert for fog amid severe cold wave

Home

Delhi Pollution: The overall air quality of the capital city remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Thursday, with overall AQI recorded at 356.

Delhi Pollution: Delhi and adjoining the National Capital Region (NCR) continue to grapple with the intense winter as bone-chilling cold wave conditions and dense fog disrupt the daily life of people across North India. Overall air quality of the capital city plunged to ‘very poor’ on Thursday as AQI was recorded at 356 at 6.05 am, as per the data shared by the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) SAMEER app. On Wednesday, Delhi had recorded an overall AQI of 358. Out of over 30 monitoring stations, most of them recorded AQI levels between 301 and 400. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow alert for dense fog for today, forecasting that the minimum temperature is expected to dip as low as 3 degrees Celsius. A severe cold wave is set to persist in North India, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

#WATCH | Delhi: A thick layer of fog engulfs the national capital. Visuals from Moti Bagh. pic.twitter.com/Db74gScuYO — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2026





