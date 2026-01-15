Weather Warning: 0°C in Delhi? IMD issues yellow alert; cold wave grips Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, snowfall in hilly states — Check forecast

Home

Weather Warning: Cold wave conditions continue to intensify in Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow alert for dense fog for today, forecasting that the minimum temperature is expected to dip as low as 3 degrees Celsius. Dense fog engulfed parts of North India, further reducing visibility during early hours. A severe cold wave is set to persist in North India, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Check the weather forecast here.

Delhi Weather

A Yellow alert has been issued by the IMD for dense fog during the early hours of Thursday. The maximum temperature is expected to hover between 20-22 degrees Celsius, while minimum is expected to fall to 3 degrees Celsius. According to the weather department, the sky is likely to remain clear, with light mist expected during the night. From Friday, nighttime temperatures are expected to increase, ranging between 6–10°C. Maximum temperatures are expected to hover between 22°C to 25°C by January 20. With speedy winds, the cold feels like near-zero degrees in isolated parts of the capital city.

#WATCH | Delhi: A thick layer of fog engulfs the national capital. Visuals from Moti Bagh. pic.twitter.com/Db74gScuYO — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2026

Cold Wave Warning

According to the IMD, cold wave conditions are declared when minimum temperatures fall between 4.5 and 6.4 degrees below normal. The maximum temperature in the national capital is expected to hover around 20 degrees Celsius.

Biting cold wave conditions intensified across large parts of North India on Thursday, with Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Kashmir and Rajasthan reeling under near-zero temperatures and dense fog in several regions.

The IMD warns that dense fog and cold wave conditions will persist in Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi subdivisions on January 15.

Severe cold wave conditions are expected over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand for the next two days.

Western Disturbance

The IMD stated that a new Western Disturbance is expected to arrive today, and as a result, the hilly states of the country are expected to witness heavy snowfall between January 15 and 30. This would lead to an intensification of the cold wave conditions.

Snowfall Warning

It is expected that clouds will cover the northern hills by Friday, bringing rain and snow to hilly states like – Jammu, Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh. Rainfall is also expected in Punjab and Haryana as the clouds move in.

Rainfall Alert

According to IMD, the Northeast monsoon is expected over parts of South India, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, within three days.

