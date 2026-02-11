Weather Warning: Another cold wave in Delhi? IMD says cold winds to return in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh

Home

Weather Warning: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that Delhi is likely to experience a misty day today with the minimum temperature to drop to 11 degrees Celsius in the evening. The weather across North India, including Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, is expected to remain largely dry this week.

Weather Warning: Residents of Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to another warmer morning on Wednesday. The maximum temperature was recorded around 26 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to drop to 11 degrees Celsius in the evening. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the capital city is expected to witness a misty day today. The weather across North India, including Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, is expected to remain largely dry this week. The weather department stated that a slight drop in temperature is also expected in the coming days as cooler northern winds return to parts of North India.

Delhi Weather

According to the weather department, the capital city is expected to witness a misty day today. Sunlight is expected to bring relief from harsh winters for Delhiites. Warmer days are approaching with the daytime temperature is expected to increase by 12-13 degrees Celsius. IMD has issued warning.

“No large change in minimum temperatures during the next 7 days. Consequently, minimum temperatures are likely to be normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C) during the next 7 days. Mainly clear sky during the next 7 days, except on 14 February when it is likely to be partly cloudy sky. Mist during morning hours during next 7 days,” IMD said.

#WATCH | Delhi: A layer of smog blankets several areas of the national capital. According to the CPCB, the AQI near Kartavya Path is 355, classified as ‘very poor’. pic.twitter.com/irrlmc359H — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2026

Dry Weather In North India

Most parts of the country, including North India, will experience dry weather. Limited rainfall is expected in mountainous regions. Hill states such as Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand may witness light snowfall in some parts.

In Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Punjab, the sky is expected to remain clear with no signs of fog. Rain is expected in isolated areas in Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh.

Cooler winds from hill states are expected to hit north Indian states, bringing a noticeable drop in temperatures.

Central India Weather

Central Indian states, including Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha, will witness dry weather. Slight humidity will also persist with less cool.

The weather in Jharkhand and West Bengal will remain mostly stable and dry with no weather warnings.

