Weather Warning August 22: IMD alerts heavy rain in 20 states, will schools be closed? – Check forecast for Maharashtra, Delhi, Himachal, Uttarakhand

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain in several parts of India, including Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Uttarakhand. Check the weather forecast here.

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Weather Warning August 22: IMD alerts heavy rain in 20 states, will schools be closed? – Check forecast for Maharashtra, Delhi, Himachal, Uttarakhand | Image: ANI

Weather Warning: Monsoon activity has intensified in several Indian states in recent days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain warning for several states, including Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Uttarakhand for tomorrow. East Madhya Pradesh is expected to witness heavy showers at isolated places on Saturday. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are expected in several parts of the country on Saturday, with strong surface winds likely in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Check the weather forecast here.

IMD Issued Heavy Rain Alert

The IMD has forecast heavy rain at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Odisha, Punjab, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Uttarakhand.

According to IMD, heavy monsoon rains are expected to lash Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Odisha and Punjab on Saturday.

A similar weather alert has been issued for Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Uttarakhand for the same period.

The weather department has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds over parts of Andhra Pradesh, north interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Similar weather conditions are expected in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Uttarakhand.

Delhi-NCR Weather Tomorrow

Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh are expected to receive heavy showers on Saturday at isolated places. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are also possible in some parts of the region.

North India Weather

States like Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir are very likely to receive a downpour tomorrow. Uttarakhand is also likely to witness monsoon rain, with thunderstorms possible in isolated areas.

Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir are very likely to receive heavy rain on Saturday, while Uttarakhand is expected to remain wet till next Thursday.

Central India Weather

According to IMD, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are likely to receive rain on Saturday.

IMD has warned that East Madhya Pradesh is very likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain tomorrow.

Bihar, Jharkhand And Odisha Weather

Similar weather conditions are expected in parts of Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha on Saturday, with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds also possible in some parts.

Northeast Weather

The weather department issued a heavy downpour alert for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Saturday.

Rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning are possible in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram.