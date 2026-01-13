Home

Weather Warning: Delhi feels near 0°C on coldest morning, red alert for cold wave in Punjab, Haryana, rain in South India — Check IMD forecast

Weather Warning: As cold wave conditions intensified in Delhi-NCR, temperatures plunged across the capital, with Safdarjung recording its lowest temperature in three years at 3.2 degrees Celsius. Cold wave conditions are set to intensify in Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The IMD has issued a red warning. Check the weather forecast here.

Weather Warning: Residents of Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) on Tuesday woke up to bone-chilling cold as cold wave condition intensify in the region. The temperature plunged to across the city with Safdarjung recording its lowest temperature in three years at 3.2 degrees Celsius. The cold with shivery winds felt like near zero degrees in isolates places. Earlier, lower temperature recorded was on Jan 18, 2023, at 2.6 degrees Celsius. Severe cold wave conditions continue to sweep across North India including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. The India Meteorological Department has issued a red warning for cold wave and dense fog conditions in Punjab and Haryana. Check weather forecast here.

#WATCH | Delhi | Cold wave grips the national capital. Visuals from Man Singh Road area pic.twitter.com/5cWWN5m7PB — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2026

Delhi Weather

Severe cold wave conditions continue to sweep across Delhi-NCR, pushing night time temperature to freezing. The IMD has issued an orange alert for today, informing that several parts of the national capital continue to experience severe cold wave conditions. Dense fog also enveloped the region, further reducing the visibility and causing travel disruptions.

Cold Wave Warning

The weather department informed that severe cold wave conditions persist in parts of North India. It has also issued a red warning for severe cold wave and dense fog conditions in Punjab and Haryana.

Dense Fog Warning

Dense to very dense fog is expected to envelope parts of Punjab, Haryana, and northern Rajasthan. Patchy fog expected across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh during the morning hours. Poor visibility during early morning is expected to affect road, rail, and air travel across several regions.

South India Weather

Southern states are expected to witness rainfall. Several parts of Tamil Nadu and the Puducherry region received rainfall on Monday due to the northeast monsoon. As per IMD, light to moderate showers are expected to continue over the next week.

