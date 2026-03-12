Weather Warning: Delhi records season’s hottest day, Will it Rain, Snow in Hills? – Check IMD forecast for Mumbai, Chennai, Karnataka, Rajasthan

Home

Delhi on Wednesday recorded its hottest day of the season, with the daytime temperature reaching 36.8 degrees Celsius, 8.4 degrees above normal.

Weather Warning: Different parts of India are witnessing different weather conditions as northern hill states are still witnessing cold conditions with chances of snowfall, while western regions of the country are experiencing hot weather with early heatwave conditions. According to the India Meteorological Department, parts of western and central India may witness a rise in temperature with mercury touching 40 degrees Celsius. The country’s city – Delhi – recorded its hottest day of the season yesterday with the maximum temperature touching 36.8 degrees Celsius, above normal, while the nighttime temperature was 17.8 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal.

