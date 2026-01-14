Home

News

Weather Warning: Delhi shivers near 0°C? IMD issues Orange alert, cold wave hits Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, rain likely in South India – check IMD forecast

Weather Warning: Delhi shivers near 0°C? IMD issues Orange alert, cold wave hits Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, rain likely in South India – check IMD forecast

Weather Warning: Severe cold wave and dense fog conditions continue to persist in Delhi-NCR. IMD has issued an orange alert. Cold wave conditions are expected to prevail in North India including Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Rain is expected in South India. Check the weather forecast here.

Weather Warning: Delhi shivers near 0°C? IMD issues Orange alert, cold wave hits Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, rain likely in South India – check IMD forecast

Weather Warning: Cold wave conditions have continued to intensify in Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), mercury is expected to dip as low as 4 degrees Celsius, with a maximum of 20 degrees Celsius. An orange alert has been issued for the capital city today. Severe cold wave and dense fog conditions persist in North India including Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The dense fog conditions during morning reduce visibility, increasing the chances of road mishaps and affecting railway and flight operations. IMD has also predicted rain in parts of South India. Check the weather forecast.

Delhi Weather

The capital city is under double attack. Severe cold wave and dense fog continue to in persist in Delhi-NCR. The weather department has issued an Orange alert for cold wave for today.

The daytime or maximum temperature is expected to hover around 20 degrees Celsius throughout the day. Delhi is witnessing cold wave conditions for almost a week. The temperature dropped to its lowest on Monday as the capital city recorded 2 degrees Celsius, which felt near zero degrees Celsius with speedy winds.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.