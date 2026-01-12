Home

Weather Warning: Delhi witnesses 3°C? IMD issues yellow alert, cold wave to persist in Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, South India braces for rain

Weather Warning: Delhi-NCR shivered as temperature dropped to 3 degrees Celsius in some areas. IMD has issued a yellow alert. Severe cold wave conditions to persist in North India including – Punjabm Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Rain is expected in South India. Check weather forecast.

Weather Warning: Residents of Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) shivered in bone-chilling cold as mercury dropped to levels not seen in over a decade. Palam area in the capital city recorded a minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius, the lowest in 13 years. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the next two days, stating that the cold wave conditions may intensify further in several areas. It has warned that the spell of extreme cold is expected to continue in parts of North India including – Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for the next few days. Isolated parts of hilly states also recorded temperatures below zero. Check weather forecast.

