Weather Warning: Light rain lashes Delhi, rainfall, snow, cold wave conditions to grip North India on Budget Day – check IMD forecast here

Weather Warning: Light rain lashed Delhi and adjoining NCR on Sunday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for today. North India, including Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan, is under the grip of two western disturbances. Check IMD forecast here.

Weather Warning: Residents of Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to wet weather on Sunday, with light fog enveloping the region. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for today, warning of moderate showers, thunderstorms, and strong winds. The maximum temperature is expected to hover between 18 and 20 degrees Celsius while the minimum is expected to settle around 11 degrees Celsius. While Delhi is focusing on the Union Budget today a major weather shift is poised to take centre stage across North India. The IMD stated that light to moderate rain and snowfall are expected to batter the Western Himalayan region due to two western disturbances.

Delhi Weather

light showers lashed the capital city and NCR on Sunday morning. IMD has issued a yellow alert for light rain, thunderstorm and strong winds today. The weather department forecast night temperatures to rise today due to continuous cloud cover, which traps heat.

“The minimum temperature is expected to be around 10-12°C on Sunday and 11-13°C on Monday. It is likely to fall again to around 7-9°C by Thursday,” the IMD official cited above said.

Also Read: Delhi Pollution: Air quality plunges to ‘very poor’ despite morning rain, IMD issues yellow alert

North India Weather

According to the weather department, under the influence of two western disturbances, light to moderate rainfall and snowfall are expected over parts of the Western Himalayan region.

This weather system is likely to bring rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds in northwest and central India from February 1 to 3.

It is expected that the intensity of snowfall will increase in hill states like Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. Cloudy skies is expected over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan.

Cold Wave Warning

IMD has predicted a slight rise in minimum temperature due to cloud cover, however, a subsequent fall of two to four degrees Celsius is expected in coming days. In Srinagar and Hisar, the temperature dipped three or four degrees Celsius. Currently, the lowest minimum temperature in the plains stood at 3.8 degrees Celsius in Faridkot.

According to IMD, the Northwest India would witness drier conditions, with rainfall.

