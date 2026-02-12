  • Home
  • News
  • Weather Warning: No rain for Delhi? Showers likely in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, snow expected in Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand – Check IMD forecast

Weather Warning: No rain for Delhi? Showers likely in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, snow expected in Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand – Check IMD forecast

Weather Warning: Delhi and NCR woke up to another warm morning on Thursday. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 26 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to settle around 12 degrees Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) , rain is expected across several areas of North India and hilly states due to three major western disturbances.

Published date india.com Published: February 12, 2026 9:33 AM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
delhi rain imd weather
Weather Warning: No rain for Delhi? Showers likely in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, snow expected in Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand – Check IMD forecast

Weather Warning: Delhi and NCR woke up to a thin layer of fog that enveloped the region during the morning hours on Thursday. The weather will remain warm today with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 26 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature is expected to settle at around 12 degrees Celsius. Cold wave conditions appear to be easing across North India with the nighttime temperatures rising in many areas. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), under the influence of three major western disturbances, light rainfall and snowfall are expected across several areas of North India and hilly states. Check the weather forecast here.

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com, where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs Joy Pillai a ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.