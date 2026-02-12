Weather Warning: No rain for Delhi? Showers likely in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, snow expected in Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand – Check IMD forecast

Home

Weather Warning: Delhi and NCR woke up to a thin layer of fog that enveloped the region during the morning hours on Thursday. The weather will remain warm today with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 26 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature is expected to settle at around 12 degrees Celsius. Cold wave conditions appear to be easing across North India with the nighttime temperatures rising in many areas. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), under the influence of three major western disturbances, light rainfall and snowfall are expected across several areas of North India and hilly states. Check the weather forecast here.

