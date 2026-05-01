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Weather Warning: Rain alert for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, West Bengal, heatwave in Delhi? – Check IMD forecast

IMD has forecast rainfall, gusty winds, and thunderstorms for many states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal and Sikkim for today.

Published date india.com Published: May 1, 2026 10:59 AM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
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Weather Warning: Rain alert for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, West Bengal, heatwave in Delhi? – Check IMD forecast | Image: ANI

Weather Warning: Several Indian states are expected to witness rainfall, gusty winds, thunderstorms and lightning from Friday, May 1. Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed a weather shift on Thursday when rain and a hailstorm brought relief from heatwave conditions. The capital city may witness a partly cloudy sky today. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate showers for Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh for today. Check IMD forecast here.

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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