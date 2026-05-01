Home

News

Weather Warning: Rain alert for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, West Bengal, heatwave in Delhi? – Check IMD forecast

Weather Warning: Rain alert for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, West Bengal, heatwave in Delhi? – Check IMD forecast

IMD has forecast rainfall, gusty winds, and thunderstorms for many states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal and Sikkim for today.

Weather Warning: Rain alert for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, West Bengal, heatwave in Delhi? – Check IMD forecast | Image: ANI

Weather Warning: Several Indian states are expected to witness rainfall, gusty winds, thunderstorms and lightning from Friday, May 1. Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed a weather shift on Thursday when rain and a hailstorm brought relief from heatwave conditions. The capital city may witness a partly cloudy sky today. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate showers for Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh for today. Check IMD forecast here.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.