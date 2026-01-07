Weather Warning: Rain in Delhi? cold day alert issued for…, cold wave grips Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan – check IMD forecast

Home

Weather Warning: Delhi has recorded its season’s first coldest day on Tuesday. IMD has issued an alert for cold wave in North India including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh. Check weather forecast here.

Weather Warning: Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed the coldest day of 2026 on Tuesday. The maximum temperatures plunged significantly, becoming the season’s first ‘cold day’ in the capital city. Dense fog also enveloped the region and reduced visibility in the morning hours, raising concerns over road traffic and flight operations. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave alert for parts of north India. The weather advisory comes when Himalayan states are witnessing snowfall and chilly days. Cold wave conditions are expected to prevail in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Odisha. Check the weather forecast here.

