Weather Warning: Rain in Delhi? IMD issues yellow alert, cold wave grips Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, showers in Tamil Nadu – Check Forecast

Weather Warning: Cold wave and dense fog conditions continued to grip Delhi-NCR on Saturday. Dense fog has enveloped large parts of North India, including Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana. The IMD has issued a rain alert for South India. Check the weather forecast here.

Weather Warning: Cold wave conditions continue to haunt Delhi and adjoining the National Capital Region for weeks. A thick layer of dense fog enveloped the region, reducing visibility and increasing the chances of road mishaps. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a new spell of cold is likely to hit North India from January 17 to January 22 as the Western Himalayas are expected to witness light rain and snowfall. Dense to very dense fog is also expected over the North Indian Plains. Light to moderate rain is likely in parts of South India. Check the weather forecast.

#WATCH | Delhi: Cold wave grips the national capital. (Visuals from Anand Vihar Railway Station) pic.twitter.com/DPJvusgiuV — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2026

Delhi Weather

Delhi and NCR remain in the grip of intense winter conditions on Saturday. The minimum temperatures hovered between 3–5 degrees Celsius in the morning, below the seasonal average. A thick layer of dense fog also enveloped parts of Delhi-NCR, reducing visibility during early morning hours. IMD has issued a yellow alert for today, cautioning people about dense fog and cold wave conditions.

Maximum temperatures across the northern plains are expected between 14 and 17 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain in Delhi today.

Cold Wave Warning

Cold day conditions are expected over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

According to IMD, a new spell of winter is likely in India from January 17 to January 22. Western Himalayan region is expected to witness light rain and snowfall due to a fresh western disturbance. Rain and snowfall is expected in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand between January 17 and 22.

Rain Alert

Isolated rains are expected in parts of Punjab on January 18, 19, and 22. Light showers are also expected in Haryana, Chandigarh and western Uttar Pradesh on January 19.

