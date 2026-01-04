Weather WARNING: Rain in Delhi? IMD issues yellow alert, cold wave to intensify in…, check forecast here

Home

Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for dense fog in Delhi-NCR. Cold wave conditions are expected to intensify in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Check weather forecast here.

Weather Warning: Residents of Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to a dense, hazy morning on Monday, with most parts of the region covered under a thick layer of smog. Several parts of India, especially North India, are witnessing dense fog and a cold wave today. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cold wave conditions are expected to intensify in North Indian states like Punjab, Delhi, and Haryana; however, the skies will be clear during the daytime.

“Dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to continue during night/morning hours over North India during the next 7 days,” the weather department said.

Delhi Weather

The weather department has issued a yellow alert in the national capital for dense to very dense fog in the morning. The dense fog reduces visibility and increases the chances of road mishaps. A yellow alert for dense fog was also issued for Himachal Pradesh. However, there is no chance of rain in Delhi.

IMD stated that cold wave conditions are expected in isolated places of Delhi between January 4 and 7.

#WATCH | Delhi | People seek shelter at a ‘rain basera’ set up at Lodhi Road as the cold wave continues to grip the National Capital. pic.twitter.com/SXIyUDYiU8 — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2026

Snowfall In Hilly Areas

According to IMD. Light snowfall is expected in Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti districts on January 6. A yellow warning has been sounded for dense fog at isolated places in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Solan, and Sirmaur districts from January 4 to 7.

IMD issued the weather forecast of the week on X and stated, “Dense to Very dense fog conditions very likely to continue during night/morning hours at many/some places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh till 7th; over West Uttar Pradesh till 5th; over East Uttar Pradesh till 8th; over East Rajasthan till 4th; over Odisha till 6th January, 2026.”

Cold Wave Alert

The weather department stated that cold day conditions are very likely at isolated places of Uttarakhand on January 3-4, in Uttar Pradesh, west Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan on January 3, in Bihar from January 3 to 5.

Cold weather conditions has been forecasted for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi till January 7. Similar conditions will persist in west Rajasthan during January 5 and 8.

