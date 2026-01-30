Home

Weather Warning: Rain in Delhi-NCR today? IMD issues alert for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh – Check weather forecast

Weather Warning: Delhi and NCR has witnessed foggy morning on Friday. The minimum and maximum temperatures to hover between18 to 20 degrees Celsius and 8 to 10 degrees Celsius, respectively. cold wave conditions persist in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Check weather forecast here.

Weather Warning: Amid dense fog in the morning, residents of Delhi and adjoining the National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to another chilly morning on Friday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the maximum temperature of the capital city is expected to hover between 18 and 20 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to settle between 8 and 10 degrees Celsius. Noida and Gurugram are likely to witness dense fog today.

“There is also a possibility of a spell of very light rain accompanied by thunderstorm activity, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph during the night,” IMD bulletin read.

Delhi Weather

The weather in Delhi is expected to be normal like yesterday. The weather department has forecasted rain and thunderstorms between Saturday and Monday. Moderated fog is expected in the capital city tomorrow with dense fog at isolated locations. Skies are expected to turn generally cloudy towards the afternoon and evening.

Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram are very likely to witness rain on February 1, the IMD has predicted.

Temperatures Across Delhi-NCR

Station / Area Temperature Observation Key Details Palam Maximum: 15.3°C – 18.5°C Sharpest departure; up to 6.8°C below normal Safdarjung Minimum temperature dipped slightly Marginal drop compared to previous day Ayanagar Cooler daytime temperatures Among the coolest pockets during the day Delhi-NCR (Overall) Below-normal day temperatures Cooler days, relatively milder nights

Rain Alert

The weather department has predicted a spell of rain in parts of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on Feb 1. Northwest India is expected to be affected on Monday due to the current western disturbance, the IMD said in its latest weather bulletin.

MP to witness light to moderate showers accompanied by thunderstorms on February 1 and 2.

Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh are expected to receive rainfall and lightning on February 1.

Snowfall Alert

Under the influence of the western disturbance, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad to receive widespread rainfall and snowfall on January 31 and February 1.

Rain and snowfall are expected in Uttarakhand on February 1 and 2.

According to IMD, parts of Rajasthan are expected to receive light rainfall from January 31 to February 3.

