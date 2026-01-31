Home

Weather Warning: Rain in Delhi NCR today? IMD issues alert for Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir – Check forecast here

Weather Warning: Parts of Delhi and adjoining NCR witnessed a sudden dip in temperature, with moderate fog enveloping the region on Saturday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a yellow alert for rain today. Showers are expected in the Western Himalayan region, North West, and central India. Check IMD weather forecast here.

Weather Warning: Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to another chilly morning, with dense fog enveloping the region during morning hours on Saturday. The overall temperature of the capital city dipped to nearly 7 degrees Celsius. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a yellow alert for rain for Delhi today. The two western disturbances are expected to affect the weather due to which rainfall and snowfall across the Western Himalayan region and showers in North West and central India are expected from January 31 to February 3. Dense fog conditions are expected over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and East Rajasthan. Check the weather forecast.

#WATCH | Delhi: A layer of smog covers parts of Delhi-NCR. Visuals around Akshardham area. AQI in the area recorded at ‘327’ in ‘very poor’ category, as claimed by CPCB. pic.twitter.com/SrCo1viu5m — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2026

Delhi Weather

The capital city woke up to a bone-chilling morning on Saturday, with the temperature dipping to nearly 7 degrees Celsius. The IMD has predicted rainfall and has issued a yellow alert for the city today. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, strong surface winds also expected in the evening.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 21 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature expected to as low as 7 degrees Celsius.

Rain Warning

According to the India Meteorological Department, two western disturbances are expected to cause moderate showers and snowfall across the Western Himalayan region. Rain is also expected over North West and central India from January 31 to February 3.

Dense Fog Alert

Dense to very dense fog conditions are expected to prevail during morning hours in northwest and adjoining central India till February 1. Fog is likely in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh and East Rajasthan till February 1.

Snowfall Warning

Scattered to widespread rainfall and snowfall are expected over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during till February 2. Thunderstorms and gusty winds also predicted during the same period.

IMD has predicted rain in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh on February 1.

