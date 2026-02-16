Weather Warning: Rain in Delhi this week, what new western disturbance brings for Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana?

  • Home
Published date india.com Published: February 16, 2026 8:46 AM IST
By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai
Weather Warning: Seems like winter conditions in North India including Delhi-NCR are expected to continue for few more days as the region is likely to witness light rain this week. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rain is expected Wednesday, February 18. However, no alert has been issued for heavy rainfall. A fresh western disturbance is going to hit Himalayan region of India today due to which cloudy skies and isolated rainfall are likely on the mountains. North India, including Punjab Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh are set to witness a steady rise in temperatures.

