Weather Warning: Rain in Delhi today? Cold wave continues in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Adampur coldest at 2.6 degrees, rainfall in Tamil Nadu

Weather Warning: Residents of Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR), who got some relief from the cold wave conditions in recent days, again face chills as the region is likely to experience a shift in weather on Friday. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), gusty winds and light rain are expected to dip the temperature today. Cold wave conditions still persist in parts of North India including Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. IMD has also predicted rain in Tamil Nadu. Check weather forecast here.

#WATCH | A dense layer of smog covers parts of Delhi NCR. Visuals from the area near the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple in Pandav Nagar. AQI in the area, as claimed by CPCB, is 377, falling in the ‘severe’ category. pic.twitter.com/1kttMrVUNk — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2026

Delhi Weather

The weather department stated that today, January 22, is expected to stay generally cloudy, with light showers can batter the capital city and adjoining NCR. Light showers are expected to be accompanied by thunderstorms/lightning and strong gusty winds with a speed of at 30–40 kmph. The second spell of very light to light rain is expected during the afternoon and evening.

A thick layer of dense fog enveloped the entire region during the morning hours, reducing visibility.

Cold Wave Warning

Cold wave and dense fog conditions persisted in parts of North India including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Adampur has emerged as the coldest part in the plains, recording a minimum temperature of 2.6 degrees Celsius. Dense fog conditions reduced visibility during the morning hours, increasing the risk of a road mishap. Cold wave conditions also prevailed in parts of Himachal Pradesh.

According to IMD, foggy conditions are expected during morning time over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh during Jan 24 to 26. Rain and snowfall are very likely over parts of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday.

Rainfall Alert

Moderate rainfall is likely over Punjab on Friday. Thunderstorm activity, accompanied by hailstorm and gusty winds, is expected in parts of Punjab on Jan 22 and 23 and in Haryana and Chandigarh on Jan 23.

The Northeast monsoon retreated from Tamil Nadu on Monday. Fog conditions may continue in parts of the southern state till Friday. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, dry weather and clear skies would prevail in Tamil Nadu till Saturday.

