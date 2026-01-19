Weather Warning: Rain in Delhi today? Cold wave continues in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, snowfall in Himachal, Kashmir, Uttarakhand – Check IMD forecast

  • Home
Weather Warning: Delhi and NCR woke up to a shivery morning amid dense fog conditions on Monday. Cold wave conditions persist in North India, including Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Snowfall, dense fog, and cold wave conditions are expected in parts of north and northwest India. Check the IMD forecast here.

Published date india.com Published: January 19, 2026 7:29 AM IST
By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai
Weather Warning: Residents of Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to another shivery morning on Monday with moderate fog enveloping the region. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather will remain dry, but reduced visibility during the morning time could cause inconvenience for office-goers and early-morning commuters. Meanwhile, cold wave and dense fog conditions continue to persist in North India, including Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Two Western Disturbances are arriving in quick succession, due to which parts of north and northwest India are expected to witness rainfall, snowfall, dense fog, and cold wave conditions across several states. Check the weather forecast.

