Weather Warning: Rain in Delhi today? Cold wave continues in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, snowfall in Himachal, Kashmir, Uttarakhand – Check IMD forecast

Weather Warning: Delhi and NCR woke up to a shivery morning amid dense fog conditions on Monday. Cold wave conditions persist in North India, including Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Snowfall, dense fog, and cold wave conditions are expected in parts of north and northwest India. Check the IMD forecast here.

Weather Warning: Residents of Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to another shivery morning on Monday with moderate fog enveloping the region. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather will remain dry, but reduced visibility during the morning time could cause inconvenience for office-goers and early-morning commuters. Meanwhile, cold wave and dense fog conditions continue to persist in North India, including Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Two Western Disturbances are arriving in quick succession, due to which parts of north and northwest India are expected to witness rainfall, snowfall, dense fog, and cold wave conditions across several states. Check the weather forecast.

