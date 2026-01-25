Home

Weather Warning: Rain in Delhi today? IMD issues alert for Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh for cold wave, rain alert in Tamil Nadu

Weather Warning: Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to a chilly morning with cleaner air. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for rain and thunderstorms for Tuesday. Cold wave conditions returned in North India, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, due to cold northwesterly winds. Rain is expected in Tamil Nadu. Check the IMD forecast here.

Weather Warning: Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to a chilly morning with dense fog enveloping the region on Sunday. Air Quality of the capital city has also improved significantly, thanks to light rain and strong winds that swept smog out of the atmosphere. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), minimum temperatures are expected to hover between 4 and 6 degrees Celsius. Cold wave conditions have returned in North India, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh as cold north-westerly winds sweep across the plains. After widespread rain and snow, the weather department has forecast a significant dip in nighttime temperatures and a return of dense fog across several regions. Rain is also expected in Tamil Nadu. Check weather forecast.

Delhi Weather

Cold wave conditions returned in the capital city after Friday showers. According to IMD, the nighttime temperature is expected to hover between 4 degrees Celsius to 6 degrees Celsius. However, the mercury may rise on Tuesday to 8 degrees Celsius to 10 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperatures are expected to settle in the range of 18 degrees Celsius to 21 degrees Celsius over the next few days. A yellow alert has also been sounded for another spell of rain and thunderstorms in the capital city.

“Generally cloudy skies will persist on Tuesday, with possible one or two spells of light rain accompanied by lightning, thunderstorm and gusty winds of speed 30-40 kmph likely during early morning to forenoon hours. Another spell of very light to light rain may occur towards afternoon or evening,” an IMD official said.

#WATCH | Delhi | Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR, as air quality improves. Visuals from AIIMS. pic.twitter.com/wdzw98CPmb — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2026

Cold Wave Warning

Cold north-westerly winds sweep across North India. After heavy rain and snow, the weather department has forecast a significant dip in night temperatures across several regions. However, the IMD stated that the recent western disturbance, which brought rain and heavy snow to mountain regions, is moving away. Icy winds to flow from the snow-clad Himalayas towards northern India, further intensifying the chill.

Central India is also on alert for mercury dip of up to four degrees Celsius in the coming days.

Rain Warning

The weather department has issued warnings for moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today.

Dense Fog Alert

On Monday, Republic Day, the visibility across Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan is expected to reduce significantly due to dense fog condition. Dense to very dense fog conditions in parts of North India could significantly disrupt road and rail travel.

