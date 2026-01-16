Weather Warning: Rain in Delhi today? IMD issues yellow alert, cold wave, fog grip Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, showers in South India

  • Home
Weather Warning: Cold wave and dense fog conditions hit Delhi and NCR on Friday morning. IMD has issued a yellow alert for today. Meanwhile, North India, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, is witnessing bone-chilling cold wave conditions. Snowfall is likely in the hilly states. Check the forecast here.

Weather Warning: Amid the bone-chilling cold wave conditions, dense fog enveloped Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) on Friday morning, reducing visibility and increasing the chances of road mishaps. Fog conditions also disrupt rail and flight operations. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert and warning of cold wave conditions at isolated locations. Meanwhile, severe cold wave conditions persist in parts of North India, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Snowfall is likely in the hilly states. The IMD has also predicted rainfall in parts of South India. Check the weather forecast here.


 

