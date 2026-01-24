  • Home
  • News
  • Weather Warning: Rain in Delhi today? Max temperature falls by 11 degrees, cold wave returns in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, snowfall in hilly regions – check IMD forecast

Weather Warning: Rain in Delhi today? Max temperature falls by 11 degrees, cold wave returns in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, snowfall in hilly regions – check IMD forecast

Weather Warning: Residents of Delhi-NCR woke up to a chilly morning on Saturday as the temperature dropped to 11 degrees Celsius due to Friday’s rain. Cold wave conditions returned in parts of North India including Punjab, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. The IMD predicts rain in Tamil Nadu. Check weather forecast here.

Published date india.com Published: January 24, 2026 8:14 AM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
weather imd
Weather Warning: Rain in Delhi today? Max temperature falls by 11 degrees, cold wave returns in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, snowfall in hilly regions – check IMD forecast

Weather Warning: Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed the year’s first rain on Friday. Light showers throughout the day led to a drop of nearly 11 degrees Celsius. The capital city also witnessed the wettest January day in the last two years. Cold wave conditions returned in parts of North India including Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Light to moderate rain is predicted to lash parts of Tamil Nadu. Check weather forecast here.

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com, where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs Joy Pillai a ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.