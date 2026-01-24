Home

Weather Warning: Rain in Delhi today? Max temperature falls by 11 degrees, cold wave returns in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, snowfall in hilly regions – check IMD forecast

Weather Warning: Residents of Delhi-NCR woke up to a chilly morning on Saturday as the temperature dropped to 11 degrees Celsius due to Friday’s rain. Cold wave conditions returned in parts of North India including Punjab, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. The IMD predicts rain in Tamil Nadu. Check weather forecast here.

Weather Warning: Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed the year’s first rain on Friday. Light showers throughout the day led to a drop of nearly 11 degrees Celsius. The capital city also witnessed the wettest January day in the last two years. Cold wave conditions returned in parts of North India including Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Light to moderate rain is predicted to lash parts of Tamil Nadu. Check weather forecast here.

