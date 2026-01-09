Weather WARNING: Surprise rain in Gurugram, intense fog, cold wave persist in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, UP, heavy rains in…

Home

News

Weather WARNING: Cold wave conditions and dense fog to prevail in north India, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, Delhi and adjoining NCR. Heavy rain is expected in southern India. Check weather forecast here.

Weather WARNING: Residents of Delhi and adjoining NCR woke up to a severe spell of bone-chilling cold amid dense fog on Friday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cold wave conditions are to prevail in parts of north India, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, while a depression is strengthening over the Bay of Bengal, due to which heavy rain is expected in southern India. Gurugram witnessed unexpected rain early on Friday which intensified the chills, further dipping the temperature. IMD did not predict showers in the city, which is reeling under a spell of dense fog. Check weather forecast here.

Rain In Delhi-NCR

The weather department has predicted light showers in parts of Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan, adding that mercury is expected to dip further.

As per the Regional Meteorological Centre, (Delhi), light rainfall is expected in Preet Vihar, ITO, India Gate, RK Puram, Defence Colony, Akshardham, Safdarjung and Lodhi Road.

Cold Wave And Dense Fog Alert

Dense to very dense fog is expected during morning hours over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, the capital city and adjoining NCR. Similar conditions are expected in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Visibility will further reduce to near zero in several areas.

Cold day conditions are expected to prevail in parts of North India including – Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan on January 9. Similar conditions are likely in parts of Himachal Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha and North Interior Karnataka.

Heavy Rain Likely In Southern States

The IMD has forecasted heavy rainfall in South India as a deep depression has been spotted over the southwest Bay of Bengal which is moving west-northwest.

This natural phenomenon could trigger heavy to very heavy rainfall over coastal parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Due to cold wave conditions, schools in Delhi and Haryana have been shut until January 15. UP government has also ordered to close schools in Noida and Ghaziabad till January 10. The weather department has forecasted cold wave conditions to intensify further this week. Till January 14, Delhi is likely to see clear skies in the morning hours.

