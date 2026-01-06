Home

Weather WARNING: Cold wave alert in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and…, rain alert in…, snow across J&K, Himachal – check IMD forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued several weather alerts across the country, dense fog to prevail in Delhi-NCR, snowfall in the Western Himalayan region, heavy rainfall over southern states later this week. check weather forecast here.

Weather Warning: Residents of Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to another frigid morning, with dense fog engulfing the region and reducing visibility. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that dense fog is likely to persist throughout the week. The temperature in Delhi-NCR is expected to remain stable, with high humidity likely to continue affecting visibility. The IMD has issued weather alerts for snowfall in the Western Himalayan region, heavy rainfall over southern states later this week, and dense fog across several parts of North India, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and the Delhi-NCR region. Check the weather forecast here.

Delhi Weather

Winter conditions intensified across Delhi-NCR as mercury dipped further in several parts.

The sunshine has brought the overall maximum temperature up to around 17 degrees Celsius, while the overall minimum temperature remains around 7 degrees Celsius

#WATCH | A blanket of smog envelopes the National Capital. Visuals from Delhi Airport. Delhi Airport tweets, “Flight operations continue to be in CAT III. Both arrivals and departures are taking place, though some flights may experience delays or disruptions. Passengers are… pic.twitter.com/qMVmK4iChe — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2026



The minimum temperature is expected to be around 6-7 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature may hover between 16-17 degrees Celsius. IMD cleared that there are no signs of rain in Delhi-NCR, however, a cold wave have been predicted.

Snowfall Alert

The weather department has predicted isolated light to moderate rainfall or snowfall over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad on Tuesday.

Similarly, snowfall is expected in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand as well.

Heavy Rain Alert

The IMD stated that light to moderate rainfall is very likely in isolated places over Tamil Nadu on Thursday and Friday. Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Tamil Nadu and Kerala on January 9 and 10.

Dense Fog Alert

Dense to very dense fog conditions are are expected to prevail during the morning hours in parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh till January 10. Fog is also expected over Uttar Pradesh till January 8. A thick layer of fog is likely during morning hours over Uttarakhand and Rajasthan till January 8.

Cold Wave Alert

According to IMD, cold-day to severe cold-day conditions are expected in isolated pockets. East Rajasthan, West Rajasthan and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal on January 6 and 7. Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal will also experience cold day conditions today.

A cold wave is very likely in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh during January 6 to 9.

The weather department has urged people to remain cautious and take necessary precautions.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.