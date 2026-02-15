Home

Weather Warning: Will it rain in Delhi? IMD issues alert for 11 states, dense fog in UP – Check forecast here

Weather Warning: Residents of Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) are witnessing warmer days as winter cold is fading away. The daytime temperature is expected to hover between 26–27 degrees Celsius, while the nighttime temperature will stay around 10–11 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of moderate to heavy rain in 11 states, including North India. The rain is expected to cause a drop in daytime temperatures. Temperatures in parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka could rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over the next three days. However, the weather will be the opposite in northern and central India, as rain and fog may bring a mild chill.

Delhi Weather

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius, while the nighttime mercury will settle around 11 degrees Celsius. As per IMD, back-to-back weather disturbances may affect Delhi’s weather around Tuesday and Wednesday due to which rain is expected in the capital city.

“A Western Disturbance on Feb 13 will mainly affect the hills. Another disturbance on the night of Feb 16 may bring scattered rain to parts of Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh due to an induced cyclonic circulation over western Rajasthan and a trough extending from Delhi to Gujarat, along with moisture inflow from the Arabian Sea,” an analyst said.

North India Weather

The weather department has issued an alert of moderate rainfall in as many as 11 states, including North India. Daytime temperatures in parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka could rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the coming days. However, northern and central India are expected to witness rain and fog.

Although the cold wave conditions have now passed, light to moderate fog conditions will continue in the North Indian states. Morning fog may affect visibility in cities such as Mathura, Agra, Aligarh, Amethi, Baghpat, Azamgarh, Bahraich, Ballia, Banda, Barabanki, Bareilly, Bijnor, Chandauli, Chitrakoot, Etawah, Fatehpur, Ghaziabad, Ghazipur, and Jhansi.

Uttar Pradesh Weather

IMD has warned that the weather in Uttar Pradesh may deteriorate in the coming days. Light showers are very likely in parts of western Uttar Pradesh on February 17 and 18. The districts likely to experience rain include Saharanpur, Aligarh, Hathras, Kasganj, Etawah, Auraiya, Farrukhabad, and Mainpuri.

These showers may cause temperatures to drop and the cold to increase.

No Rain In Bihar

The weather department stated that there is no possibility of rain in Bihar for the next three days. The capital city Patna and the surrounding areas may remain partly cloudy. Fog warning has been issued for Siwan, Saran, Bhojpur, Buxar, East and West Champaran, Gaya, Jehanabad, Purnia, Saharsa, Katihar, Kishanganj, Samastipur, Darbhanga and Madhubani.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.