Weather Warning: Will it rain in Delhi? IMD predicts showers, snowfall, dense fog forecast across North India, cool winds in Bengaluru – Check forecast here

IMD Weather Forecast: Delhi is expected to remain partly cloudy today. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of rain snowfall and dense fog across several regions till Tuesday due to a western disturbance. Check the weather forecast here.

Weather Warning: Delhi and adjoining NCR woke up to a thin layer of fog on Monday morning. The cold is slightly fading away in the region. Delhi will have clear skies with bright sunlight today and the weather remains normal. It’s mildly cold in the morning and evening, and the sun is shining brightly during the day, making the day feel warm. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that parts of North India will witness a spell of active weather in the coming days. Light showers, snowfall and dense fog are predicted across several regions till Tuesday due to a western disturbance. Check the weather forecast here.

Delhi Weather

The weather department stated that the capital city is expected to remain partly cloudy with light fog during the morning time. Cold winds from mountains are likely to continue in the region. However, winds will lessen the cold as the day progresses. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 24 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to settle around 9 degrees Celsius. Currently, there’s no chance of rain in Delhi. However, movement of clouds may be seen.

Rain Alert

As per IMD, rainfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh till Wednesday. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are also likely to receive showers and snowfall from today.

For Warning

Dense to very dense fog conditions with little chill are very likely in parts of northern India, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. An orange alert for rain has been issued for Uttar Pradesh today.

Light fog and light rain conditions are also expected in parts of northern Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry.

Snowfall And Rainfall Warnings

The hill states will also be affected by the western disturbance, due to which Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand may witness fresh snowfall in higher reaches. Rain is also expected in these regions. Some parts may also experience thunderstorms and gusty winds, particularly in vulnerable mountainous terrain.

