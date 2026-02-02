Home

News

Weather Warning: Will it rain in Delhi today? IMD issues alert for Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, snowfall warning for hill states – check forecast here

Weather Warning: Will it rain in Delhi today? IMD issues alert for Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, snowfall warning for hill states – check forecast here

Weather Warning: Dense fog engulfed Delhi-NCR during morning hours on Monday. IMD has issued alert for North India, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Check weather forecast here.

Weather Warning: Will it rain in Delhi today? IMD issues alert for Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, snowfall warning for hill states – check forecast here

Weather Warning: A thick layer of fog covered Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region on Monday, leading to sharply reduced visibility in several parts. The India Meteorological Department forecast a partly cloudy day with light fog likely during the morning hours. North India, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, is expected to witness a major change in weather today as two Western Disturbances move in quick succession across the country. Alerts have been issued for snow and moderate rain that could disrupt daily life in several states. Check IMD forecast here.

Delhi Weather

A western disturbance has started affecting the weather of region. The weather department forecast fairly mild weather today. Sunday like very light rain is also likely over the coming weekend. The minimum temperature was recorded 12.1 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal. however, the mercury will touch 7-9°C by Friday.

Maximum temperatures is expected to hover between 20 and 22 degrees Celsius.

Another western disturbance may affect north-west India from February 5, which could bring light rain towards the end of the week.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Snowfall Warning

According to IMD, hill states like Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, under the influence of the western disturbance, are expected to witness rain and snowfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

Rain Warning

The weather department has predicted light showers over Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan today.

Dense fog will persist during the morning and night hours in parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh until February 3.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.