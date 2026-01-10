Home

Weather Warning: Winter rain in Delhi? Cold wave alert in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, IMD issues rain alert for Tamil Nadu – check forecast

Weather Warning: Residents witnessed bone-chilling cold as Delhi recorded the coldest January night in two years, with the minimum temperature dipping to 4.6 degrees Celsius on Friday, the season’s lowest. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a lower minimum temperature of 3.3 degrees Celsius on January 15, 2024. Fog was witnessed early on Saturday morning. IMD has predicted that cold wave and dense fog conditions are going to prevail across north-western, central and eastern India. The extreme weather conditions have already disrupted transport, causing flight and train cancellations and delays. In a rare January weather event, a system is expected to consolidate into a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, due to which heavy rainfall is very likely in Tamil Nadu. Check the weather forecast here.

Delhi Weather Forecast

The capital city continues to face a double attack of fog and cold waves in the coming days. The weather department stated that the minimum temperature is expected to hover between 5 and 7 degrees Celsius on Saturday. The mercury is expected to stay between 16 and 18 degrees Celsius.

Cold Wave Warning

Cold wave and dense fog conditions are going to continue across northwestern, central, and eastern India. The weather department stated that cold day conditions are expected in parts of eastern Rajasthan and Bihar from January 9-11, in Punjab, Haryana, western Rajasthan on January 9-10. Similar weather conditions are expected to prevail in Madhya Pradesh on January 9-10. Cold wave conditions will prevail in Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar on 10 January, in Rajasthan from 11-14 January.

Rain Alert In Tamil Nadu

A system is forming over the Bay of Bengal, which is expected to consolidate into a deep depression, due to which heavy rainfall is expected in Tamil Nadu. Rains are expected in coastal Tamil Nadu. Widespread heavy rainfall is likely till January 11.

The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kallakurichi and Chennai today.

