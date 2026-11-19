Wedding celebration turns tragic: 6 killed as Scorpio car falls into canal in Bihar’s Araria

Six people were killed and one was injured after a car carrying seven people plunged into a canal near Bidi Bridge in Bihar's Araria district on Wednesday night. The victims were returning from a tilak ceremony when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/wedding-celebration-turns-tragic-6-killed-as-scorpio-car-falls-into-canal-in-bihars-araria-8546111/ Copy

Wedding celebration turns tragic: 6 killed as Scorpio car falls into canal in Bihar's Araria (Image: File/use for representational purpose only)

A wedding-related celebration turned into a tragedy in Bihar’s Araria district after a car carrying seven people fell into a canal late on Wednesday night. Six people died in the accident, while one person was seriously injured. The accident took place near Bidi Bridge under the Tarabari police station area when the vehicle reportedly went out of control and plunged into the water.

According to local reports, all seven occupants were returning after attending a ’tilak’ ceremony in Bhapatiyahi village in Araria’s Sikti area. The pre-wedding function is traditionally held before a marriage.

The vehicle was reportedly travelling towards Supaul when the accident occurred. Initial reports suggest that the driver lost control while negotiating a sharp turn near the bridge.

Araria car accident: Police and locals launch rescue operation

After receiving information about the accident, police teams rushed to the spot and started rescue operations with the help of local residents. The car was pulled out of the water with the help of a JCB machine. All seven occupants were rescued and taken to Araria Sadar Hospital for medical treatment.

However, doctors declared six people dead on arrival. The seventh person sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

All victims reportedly belonged to Supaul district

According to reports, all seven people travelling in the car were residents of Thumaha village in Supaul district’s Pipra area. They had travelled to Araria to attend the pre-wedding ceremony and were returning home when the accident took place.

The incident has left the families and residents of the village in shock. What was supposed to be a happy occasion turned into a painful loss for several families.

Police have started further proceedings to establish the exact circumstances of the accident. The Araria Superintendent of Police said the law-and-order situation in the area remained normal after the incident.

Bihar accident: What is a tilak ceremony?

A tilak ceremony is a traditional pre-wedding ritual observed in several parts of India, particularly in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and other northern states.

During the ceremony, the bride’s family visits the groom’s home and performs rituals to formally confirm the marriage. Gifts, sweets and other items are often exchanged as part of the celebration.

The ceremony is usually attended by close family members and relatives from both sides.