New Delhi: Only 100 people will now be allowed at marriage functions in Noida instead of 200 as the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Friday rolled back the relaxation. Notably, the decision was taken in view of the sudden surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the city. Also Read - Can You Get COVID-19 More Than Once? Here's All You Need to Know

Earlier, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority had reverted to the earlier cap on the number of guests in the wake of a spurt in coronavirus cases in the city. Also Read - Boutique Business Hotel by Leisure Hotels Group Reopens Adhering to Strict COVID-19 Guidelines

The order was issued after Lt Governor Anil Baijal, who is also the DDMA’s chairman, approved the Delhi government’s proposal to allow only 50 people to attend any marriage function. Also Read - Indian-American Scientists Identify Possible COVID-19 Treatment

The Delhi government had on October 31 allowed marriage gatherings of up to 200 persons. It had earlier imposed a cap of 50 persons during the unlock period.

Addressing an online presser, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the Aam Aadmi Party government had decided to withdraw the order allowing 200 guests at a wedding, as it mulled reimposing certain restrictions to check the spike in cases.

“In closed spaces, a maximum of 50 percent of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 50 persons. Wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitizer will continue to be mandatory,” Chief Secretary Vijay Dev had stated in the order.