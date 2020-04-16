New Delhi: The concept of the big, fat Indian wedding has gone for a toss with the advent of the COVID-19. While the bride and the grooms are taking part in the ceremony with their masks on, the guest list is being curtailed. Also Read - Angry Salman Khan Sends Out Sharp Message to 'Jokers' Who Disobey Lockdown - Watch Video

The VIP wedding story of Nikhil and Revathi is not going to be any different and Nikhil's father, former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, and Revathi's parents have agreed to a low-key affair which will be held at the ex-CM's residence on Friday. Nikhil is engaged to Revathi, the grand-niece of former minister and Congress legislator M Krishnappa.

Both families had decided to have a grand wedding ceremony near Janapada Loka in Ramanagara, the political turf of Kumaraswamy and preparations were on for the same.

“Can it (marriage in Ramanagara) happen in the given situation, we have decided to complete the marriage rituals in the presence of 15-20 family members at home,” Kumaraswamy said.

But why not postpone it? Early this month, Kumaraswami had said that the date was auspicious. Nikhil’s wedding was planned in a 95-acre land near Ramanagara with a lavish set, with lakhs of party workers and well-wishers in attendance, followed by a grand reception in Bengaluru.

Nikhil has acted in a couple of Kannada films in the lead role.

The grandson of JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from the party bastion of Mandya and had lost against multilingual actress Sumalatha Ambareesh, an independent candidate supported by BJP, in a bitterly contested poll.