‘Wedding that won’t happen’: Siya Goyal’s Snapchat exchange with friend becomes key evidence in Ketan Agarwal murder

A purported Snapchat chat allegedly involving Siya Goyal and her friend has emerged, giving the case a new twist. The conversation has surfaced as investigators probe the alleged murder of businessman Ketan Agarwal, who was allegedly pushed from Pune's Lohagad Fort by Siya and her boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary.

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Siya Goyal's conversation with her friend has gone viral. File image

A new twist has emerged in the Ketan Agarwal murder case as the Pune Police have recovered a Snapchat conversation from the accused, Siya Goyal’s mobile phone. Police are closely studying the conversations to determine whether Siya had been planning to call off or sabotage the wedding weeks before the alleged crime.

According to investigators, the alleged conversation occurred on May 25, nearly three weeks before Ketan, 26, was allegedly thrown into a gorge at Pune’s Lohagad Fort by Siya, 20, and her boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, 22.

What did the screenshot reveal?

In the alleged exchange, Siya requests her friend’s Aadhaar card to arrange flight tickets for the wedding. Then comes the intriguing part where she allegedly says the wedding is “never going to happen” but adds that the tickets should be booked anyway.

Also Read | Ketan Agarwal murder case: Did Siya communicate with Chetan in secret code?, Police unearth crucial clues

“Aadhaar card front back bhej de. For wedding tickets jo hone nai wali par fir bhi bhej de (Send the front and back of your Aadhaar card. It’s for booking wedding tickets for a wedding that is never going to happen, but send it anyway),” Siya’s message to her friend said.

To this, the friend replies that the document has already been shared on WhatsApp.

Police are poring over the chats to understand the context and see if they contain any indications of the accused’s plans before or after the alleged killing.

However, police are yet to ascertain whether Siya’s friend had any knowledge of the alleged conspiracy. Investigators, however, have identified a third individual, believed to be Chetan’s classmate, who was allegedly aware of the plan to kill Ketan.

Siya, Chetan sent to police custody

A Pune court on Friday remanded Siya Goyal and her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary in 14-day judicial custody. Police sought an extension of their custodial remand, but the court declined the request. Some witnesses who were present at the crime spot have now come forward to provide information, a senior police official told reporters while talking about the probe.

Also Read | Ketan Agarwal’s murder case gets new twist: Who is Chetan Chaudhary’s classmate and why has he come under police scanner

The two accused were produced before Judicial Magistrate First Class A M Vibhute after the expiry of their police custody. The prosecution sought a three-day extension of police custody, arguing that data recovered from the mobile phones of Goyal and Chaudhary contained chats having coded language, and that their custodial interrogation was necessary to decipher the conversations.

The prosecution informed the court that police had conducted a panchnama (crime spot survey) at the spot where Goyal allegedly disposed of Agarwal’s passport while travelling towards Mumbai. “Investigators also carried out a panchnama at the place where Goyal and Chaudhary allegedly rehearsed how to kill Agarwal,” said assistant public prosecutor Rajashree Virkud.