New Delhi: Marijuana does not fall under the list of essential item, allowed in the times of Corona, the Meghalaya Police tweeted with the photo of 500 kg marijuana, intercepted from a truck by the Ribhoi Police of the state. However, it is not the message that has caught the attention of the Internet. The way it has been presented has got social media users giggling.

"Weed like to inform the general public that, of all the Essential items permitted in the times of #Corona, Marijuana ain't one of them."

"Sorry for our bluntness, but that's just how we roll!" the tweet said.

Weed like to inform the general public that, of all the Essential items permitted in the times of #Corona, Marijuana ain’t one of them. Sorry for our bluntness, but that’s just how we roll! 😎 Kudos to @RibhoiPolice for intercepting a Truck carrying 500 KGs of Marijuana. pic.twitter.com/bhgfvZO4S1 — Meghalaya Police (@MeghalayaPolice) July 17, 2020

Meghalaya has been under several spells of lockdown. A fresh lockdown has been announced from July 24 to July 31.

However, the tweet left people wondering whether the specific mention of corona/lockdown implies that marijuana transporting is allowed during other times.