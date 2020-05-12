New Delhi: Almost a week after mobile internet services were snapped in Jammu and Kashmir following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) commander Riyaz Naikoo by security forces, 2G mobile internet services were restored in the Valley on Tuesday. Also Read - Supreme Court Refuses to Restore 4G Services in J&K, Forms 3-Member Panel to Look Into Issue

Earlier, the order to this effect, which excepts Pulwama and Shopian, was passed by the J&K administration last night. Pulwama district was excepted because it was in Awantipora here, where the dreaded terrorist was neutralised last week in an operation lasting several hours.

Mobile data services shall be restored forthwith in the Kashmir valley, except in Pulwama&Shopian districts. The internet speed shall,however,remain restricted to 2G only across the Union Territory. It shall be effective from May 12:Govt of Jammu&Kashmir,in an order dated May 11. — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2020

Notably, mobile internet services were snapped across the Valley on May 6, the day Naikoo was killed, to prevent violent protests in the region.

It is also to be noted that restoration of only 2G mobile internet services, and not 4G, has been ordered by the J&K administration. This is because the ongoing ban on 4G services was, last month, extended till May 11. On Monday, the Supreme Court, where at least three petitions were filed seeking restoration of 4G services, refused to pass an order in this regard, instead setting up a high-powered three-member panel to look into contentions made by the petitioners.

While the petitioners had argued in the top court that 4G services were required for healthcare, education, trade and business in the union territory during this hour of crisis due to coronavirus, the J&K administration, in its counter, argued that doing so would lead to a spurt in ‘anti-national’ and ‘militant’ activities.

Passing its order, the top court said that ‘it has to ensure that national security and human rights are balanced.’