New Delhi: Almost a week after mobile internet services were snapped in Jammu and Kashmir following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) commander Riyaz Naikoo by security forces, the union territory administration, in an order last night, said that the same shall be restored across the Valley from May 12.

The mobile internet speed, however, shall be restricted to 2G. Also, the order shall not be applicable in Pulwama and Shopian; it was in Pulwama's Awantipora where the dreaded terrorist was neutralised last week after an operation lasting several hours.

Mobile data services shall be restored forthwith in the Kashmir valley, except in Pulwama&Shopian districts. The internet speed shall,however,remain restricted to 2G only across the Union Territory. It shall be effective from May 12:Govt of Jammu&Kashmir,in an order dated May 11.
— ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2020

Notably, mobile internet services were snapped across the Valley on May 6, the day Naikoo was killed, to prevent violent protests in the region.

It is also to be noted that restoration of only 2G mobile internet services, and not 4G, has been ordered by the J&K administration. This is because the ongoing ban on 4G services was, last month, extended till May 11. On Monday, the Supreme Court, where at least three petitions were filed seeking restoration of 4G services, refused to pass an order in this regard, instead setting up a high-powered three-member panel to look into contentions made by the petitioners.

While the petitioners had argued in the top court that 4G services were required for healthcare, education, trade and business in the union territory during this hour of crisis due to coronavirus, the J&K administration, in its counter, argued that doing so would lead to a spurt in ‘anti-national’ and ‘militant’ activities.

Passing its order, the top court said that ‘it has to ensure that national security and human rights are balanced.’