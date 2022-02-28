New Delhi: Embassy of India in Ukraine on Monday issued a new advisory for Indian nationals and students informing them that the weekend curfew has been lifted in Kyiv, and the stranded diaspora has been advised to make their way to the railway station for onward journey to western parts of the country.Also Read - Meet Anastasiia Lenna, Former Miss Ukraine Who Takes Up Arms Against Russian Invaders

Ukraine Railways is putting special trains for evacuations, it informed and urged the people to remain "calm, peaceful and united". The Embassy also asked stranded Indian students to carry their passports, sufficient cash, ready-to-eat meals, easy accessible winter clothing, and only essential items, to ensure easy mobility.

"A large crowd can be expected at the railway stations, therefore, it is advised that all Indian students remain patient, composed, and especially not to exhibit aggressive behaviors while at the railway stations. We expect delays in trains' schedule, even cancellation at times and long queues," it said.

Asking the people seeking evacuation to be mindful of their belongings at all times, the Embassy in the statement said, “Ukrainians both civilians and authorities have been remarkably supportive in facilitating evacuation efforts of Indian citizens, especially considering these critical and dangerous times. You are all requested to respect this sentiments.”