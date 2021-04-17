Dehradun: In view of the rising Coronavirus cases, night curfew will be imposed in all Uttarakhand districts between 9 pm to 5 am. Earlier, the night curfew timings were 10:30 pm to 5 am. Further, a weekend curfew will be imposed in Dehradun Municipal Corporation areas from April 18, Om Prakash, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary, said. Also Read - Neil Nitin Mukesh And His Family Test Positive For COVID-19 Despite Staying Home

The state cabinet had Friday decided to impose a night curfew in Dehradun from 10 pm to 5 am and close all schools from class 1 to 12 till April 30 in parts of Haridwar, Nainital and the state's winter capital. The night curfew will be in force in the whole of Dehradun from 10 pm to 5 am, Cabinet Minister and state government spokesman Subodh Uniyal told reporters.

All schools from class 1 to 12 in Dehradun district barring Kalsi and Chakrata areas and in the municipal limits of Nainital and Haldwani will also remain closed till April 30, he had said.

When asked from what date the decisions will come into effect, Uniyal said the decisions have been taken and they will take effect from the moment the orders are issued.

Uttarakhand recorded the sharpest single-day spike of 2,402 COVID-19 cases on Friday.