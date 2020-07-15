Lockdown Extension in NCR: Apart fron Delhi, the national capital region has again plunged into a fresh lockdown with Noida being closed for the weekends. The Haryana government has not yet dclared a lockdown in the COVID-hit district including Gurugram, but the health department of the government wants Gurugram to be locked down — either partially or fully — for at least a few days. With this, the Delhi-Noida-Gurugram border chaos is all set to return. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Lockdown: Is Delhi-Noida Border Close Again? Check here

The borders had been sealed from time to time during the past five months of the ongoing lockdown. Only people with special passes issued by the Noida administration was allowed to enter Gautam Budh Nagar. The restrictions on Delhi-Ghaziabad, Delhi-Gurugram borders were comparatively relaxed. However, the frequent change in rules has been creating a massive inconveniece to the daily commuters, who are not associated with essential services.

The issue reached the Supreme Court, which ordered the Centre to find a solution in a uniform way. In its unlock 2.0 guideline, the ministry of human affairs said there would be no interstate and intrastate border curbs anywhere in the country. But now with lockdowns being reimposed, border curbs are all set tyo return.

Noida, Ghaziabad, along with the other places of Uttar Pradesh, is under weekend lockdown. No public/private transport is allowed apart from the movement of the essential service vehicles. Both Delhi-Noida and Delhi-Ghaziabad borders will be closed on weekends as the authorities are not issuing special passes for weekends.